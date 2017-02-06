J.R. Smith holds his youngest daughter for the first time

CLEVELAND - It's been a tough few months for J.R. Smith.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' guard suffered a thumb injury which has kept him sidelined since December. Last month, Smith and his wife shared the news that their daughter, Dakota, was born five months early.

But on Monday, Smith posted a positive update to his Instagram account:

Today is one of the greatest days of my life. Today I get to hold my youngest for the first time! GOD is GREAT! #DakotaStrong A photo posted by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:10am PST

We're so glad to hear the good news about baby Dakota!

