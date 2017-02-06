WMAZ
Close

J.R. Smith holds his youngest daughter for the first time

WKYC 4:38 PM. EST February 06, 2017

CLEVELAND - It's been a tough few months for J.R. Smith.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' guard suffered a thumb injury which has kept him sidelined since December. Last month, Smith and his wife shared the news that their daughter, Dakota, was born five months early. 

But on Monday, Smith posted a positive update to his Instagram account:

We're so glad to hear the good news about baby Dakota!

(© 2017 WKYC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories