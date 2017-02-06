J.R. Smith holds his youngest daughter for the first time

CLEVELAND - It's been a tough few months for J.R. Smith.
The Cleveland Cavaliers' guard suffered a thumb injury which has kept him sidelined since December. Last month, Smith and his wife shared the news that their daughter, Dakota, was born five months early.
But on Monday, Smith posted a positive update to his Instagram account:
We're so glad to hear the good news about baby Dakota!
