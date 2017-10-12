Judge denies bond for dad accused of bashing 2-week-old's skull

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. -- The man accused of killing his two-week-old daughter made his first appearance in front of a Newton County judge on Thursday. Christopher McNabb faces malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery and concealing a death charges in the death of his daughter Caliyah McNabb.

Magistrate Judge Melanie Bell denied McNabb's bond for the aggravated battery and concealing a death charges. Superior court would need to decide on his bond for the murder charges. He and his attorney would need to file a motion to grant bond.

McNabb's next appearance in court will be in front of a grand jury on November 3 where they will decide whether or not to indict him on the felony charges.

McNabb walked into the court with his head down. During the short first appearance, video shows that he did not speak only answering the judge by nodding his head.

The judge also asked if he has applied for a public defender and he gestured that he has not. When asked if he wanted one, he did the same.

Caliyah was reported missing on Saturday October 7 by her mom Courtney Bell. She called 911 saying her two-year-old daughter alerted her that Caliyah was gone.

After volunteers and law enforcement searched for her throughout the day and night, her body was found in a gym bag in the woods near her home. She was wrapped in a t-shirt and blanket.

Days later, her father was charged with her death. Arrest warrants revealed gruesome details about the way she died. A forensic examination was able to determine that she died from blunt force trauma to the head.

According to the warrant, McNabb, struck her "with an unknown object. This action did cause the victim's skull to be seriously disfigured and damaged beyond repair."

The child's grandfather spoke to 11Alive's Joe Henke and said his daughter had been abused by McNabb. He called him a monster.

