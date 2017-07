(Photo: File, WFMY News 2)

(WVEC) -- Doughnut lovers unite!

Krispy Kreme will be celebrating their 80th birthday Friday, July 14 with a special BOGO deal.

On Friday, customers who purchase a dozen doughnuts will be able to purchase a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 80 cents.

For more information, visit the Krispy Kreme Facebook page or their website.

