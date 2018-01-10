Kroger issues two recalls on products in Georgia over possible Listeria

Kroger has issued two recalls on separate products sold in Georgia over fears that they may be contaminated with listeria.

On Tuesday, the grocery chain announced the recall of certain packages of "Mary B's" brand biscuits due to fears that they could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall includes Buttermilk Value Packs of 20, Southern Made Value Packs of 20, Buttermilk Tea Biscuits of 24, Butter Taste Value Pack Biscuits of 20 and Thins Buttermilk Biscuits - all frozen.

Each includes a "Best if used by" date of Sept. 23, 2018 and before and contains an "M" after the date.

Consumers can contact Hom/Ade Foods Inc. at 1-855-562-7773 for more details about this product.

The next day, the grocery chain issued a recall for possible listeria in Kroger Arctic Blasters and their no sugar added and reduced fat ice cream variants - both involving 12 count packages.

The products have "sell by" dates of Jan. 1, 2018 and Dec. 31, 2018.

Consumers can contact Fieldbrook Foods at 1-800-333-0805 Ext. 2270 for further details.

Both products can be returned to the store for a full refund.

© 2018 WXIA-TV