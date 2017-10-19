Leaders urge Emory to move forward with kidney transplant for kid whose dad is 'perfect' match

ATLANTA - Former Atlanta City Councilman and community activist Derrick Boazman will be joined by other civil rights leaders for a press conference regarding the two-year-old who was denied a kidney with a 100% match that could be donated by his father.

The press conference is being held in front of Emory Hospital’s main campus located on 1364 Clifton Rd. in Atlanta at 1:00 p.m. Boazman, as well as other supporters, will demand that the hospital proceed with the planned kidney transplant for A.J. Burgess.

Anthony Dickerson, the baby’s father, is being denied the opportunity to donate his healthy kidney to his son because he recently violated his probation.

Emory informed the family that Dickerson would have to exhibit “good behavior” for three to four months before he could donate his kidney to his son. Emory advised the family that they would reevaluate the situation again in January 2018, but Boazman fears this may be too late.

“It is simply unbelievable that Emory Hospital is risking the life of this young baby over this issue. They are allowing this child to suffer in order to play the morality police about the father’s legal issues. What in the hell is going on here? This appears to be an obvious case of discrimination. Would Emory be asking these same questions if Baby A.J.’s parents were white? I don’t think so.”

Boazman and other supporters are demanding a meeting with the medical director of Emory Hospital and are planning other actions if things do not change.

