Like her grandfather before her, Fla. shooting survivor hid in closet from mass murderer

Photo: Carly Novell (Twitter) (Photo: Photo: Carly Novell (Twitter))

PARKLAND, Fla. — Seventeen-year-old Carly Novell may not have experienced the horrors of a gunman shooting to kill prior to Wednesday, but she was no stranger to the relation it held on her family for her entire lifetime. Her grandfather, Charles Cohen, survived a mass shooting in 1949 by hiding inside of a closet during one of the first widely-reported mass shootings in the United States.

Sixty-nine years later, Novell found herself also hidden in a closet, also hiding from a gunman shooting to kill. Novell was one of the many students who managed to escape from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School from the 19-year-old shooter on Wednesday, CNN reported.

"This is my grandpa. When he was 12 years old, he hid in a closet while his family was murdered during the first mass shooting in America," said Novell in a tweet. "Almost 70 years later, I also hid in a closet from a murderer. These events shouldn't be repetitive. Something has to change."

Novell's mother, Merri, told CNN's Don Lemon on Thursday, "This keeps happening over and over again. It started all the way back in 1949. And nothing has really changed because the gun laws haven't changed."

Her father, Cohen, was one of the survivors of 28-year-old's Howard Unruh's killing spree on September 6, 1949. Unruh killed 13 people, three of which were children, during a 12-minute walk through of his Camden, N.J. neighborhood. The shooting was given the infamous nickname of 'The Walk of Death' due to its often-cited report of America's first mass murder by means of a gun.

Both Cohen's parents and his grandmother were killed in their home by Unruh.

Unruh was diagnosed with "dementia praecox, mixed type, with pronounced catatonic and paranoid coloring" and was ultimately ruled criminally insane. He was found immune from persecution and was committed to an asylum for the rest of his life. He died at the age of 88 in 2009.

In response to the country reacting once more to another mass shooting, Novell told CNN that while thoughts and prayers can be welcomed to help mourn those lost, there needs to be more done to prevent future shootings from occurring.

"You can talk about what needs to change and you can also be mourning the victims. It doesn't have to be one or another," said Novell.

Conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren sparked controversy with her tweet the day of the shooting, saying in part, "Can the Left let the families grieve for even 24 hours before they push their anti-gun and anti-gunowner agenda?"

Novell took issue with Lahren's tweet, saying in part on Twitter, "I was hiding in a closet for [two] hours. It was about guns. You weren't there, you don't know how it felt... This IS about guns and this is about all the people who had their life [sic] abruptly ended because of guns."

