Little girl empties piggy bank to give classmate milk money

Sunshine Oelfke’s grandma watched as her 5-year-old granddaughter emptied her piggy bank onto the living room floor and counted her coins.

Jackie Oelfke thought her granddaughter was just playing, but when Sunshine proceeded to put the money in a Ziploc bag, and into her backpack, Oelfke decided to ask what she was doing, according to a Facebook video she posted on Oct. 4.



"What are you doing with that money?" Oelfke, who lives in Ishpeming, Mich., said she asked her granddaughter.

The little girl said she was taking the money to school for her friend, and when Oelfke asked why, Sunshine’s answer made her grandmother's heart sink.



"I am going to give it to my friend at school because she doesn't get milk for a snack. Her mom doesn't have any snack money and I do," she explained.

With tears in her eyes and a heavy heart, Sunshine’s grandmother said she couldn't tell her granddaughter no. So, the next morning they drove to the school so Sunshine could put her $30 in coins and bills towards her friend’s milk account.



After Oelfke dropped her granddaughter off at school, she posted an emotional Facebook video detailing the amazing thing Sunshine had done, and how touched she was by the kindergartener's kindness.

Oelfke wasn’t the only one touched, people all over have now heard Sunshine’s story and have asked to donate themselves.



