Georgia State Legislature #SineDie Day coverage

The Georgia General Assembly has reached Day 40 of the 2017 legislative session -- the final day of this year's session.
We're bringing you live coverage throughout the day.
Among the 29 bills remaining on the Senate Calendar at the beginning of the day's business:
Return of Religious Freedom?
HB 257 required local government authorities to register with the Department of Community Affairs in order to be eligible for state funds, but it also included language tied to the controversial religious freedom legislation.
Legalizing Fantasy Sports
HB 118 relates to fantasy sports regulation in the state.
School Recess requirement
HB 273 is the so-called School Recess bill, which requires daily recess for students in grades K through 5.
Slider Crime penalties
HB 67 is the "Slider Crime" bill, which increases penalties for carjacking, and related offenses.
Medical Marijuana expansion?
SB 16 is the Medical Marijuana bill, which heads to Gov. Nathan Deal after the Senate agreed to the House substitute in a vote early Thursday afternoon.
Under the substitute legislation, it becomes legal for Georgians to possess 20 ounces or less of cannabis oil, provided it is in a pharmaceutical container labeled by the manufacturer with the percentage of cannabis oil, and the individual has a state-issued medical marijuana registration card.
Campus rape bill
SB 71, the Campus Rape bill could pop back up in the Senate for consideration on the final day of the session.
Hearing Aid Coverage For Children Act
SB 206; the Senate agreed Thursday afternoon to a House substitute to the Hearing Aid For Children Act. It now goes to Gov. Nathan Deal for his signature.
The House Calendar will continue to have rules meetings and add to their calendar over the course of the day's business. As of Thursday morning, these items were included on the agenda:
Campus Carry (again)
HB 280, the Campus Carry bill, was once again sent to Gov. Nathan Deal for signature. The legislation allows people with state permits for concealed handguns to carry on public college campuses.
Undocumented immigrant database
HB 452 requires the GBI to publicly post and share information from the Department of Homeland Security on undocumented immigrants in a database. This will likely generate much in the way of debate, in the wake of additional language added to the bill by the state Senate relating to domestic terrorism as defined in SB 1. SB 1 was defeated in a House vote Wednesday night.
New rules on lottery proceeds
SB 5 would require that Georgia Lottery proceeds each year send as much money as possible to the state Department of Education without jeopardizing ticket sales.
911: Can you find me?
SB 222 would create the Local Government 9-1-1 Authority, geared toward eliminating jurisdictional problems between 911 agencies.
11ALIVE INVESTIGATION | Lost on the Line: 2 years after tragic 911 death, what's changed?
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs