Georgia State Legislature #SineDie Day coverage

The Georgia House of Representatives (Photo: WXIA)

The Georgia General Assembly has reached Day 40 of the 2017 legislative session -- the final day of this year's session.

We're bringing you live coverage throughout the day.

Among the 29 bills remaining on the Senate Calendar at the beginning of the day's business:

Return of Religious Freedom?

HB 257 required local government authorities to register with the Department of Community Affairs in order to be eligible for state funds, but it also included language tied to the controversial religious freedom legislation.

Legalizing Fantasy Sports

HB 118 relates to fantasy sports regulation in the state.





School Recess requirement

HB 273 is the so-called School Recess bill, which requires daily recess for students in grades K through 5.

Slider Crime penalties

HB 67 is the "Slider Crime" bill, which increases penalties for carjacking, and related offenses.

Medical Marijuana expansion?

SB 16 is the Medical Marijuana bill, which heads to Gov. Nathan Deal after the Senate agreed to the House substitute in a vote early Thursday afternoon.

Under the substitute legislation, it becomes legal for Georgians to possess 20 ounces or less of cannabis oil, provided it is in a pharmaceutical container labeled by the manufacturer with the percentage of cannabis oil, and the individual has a state-issued medical marijuana registration card.

Campus rape bill

SB 71, the Campus Rape bill could pop back up in the Senate for consideration on the final day of the session.

Hearing Aid Coverage For Children Act

SB 206; the Senate agreed Thursday afternoon to a House substitute to the Hearing Aid For Children Act. It now goes to Gov. Nathan Deal for his signature.

The House Calendar will continue to have rules meetings and add to their calendar over the course of the day's business. As of Thursday morning, these items were included on the agenda:

Campus Carry (again)

HB 280, the Campus Carry bill, was once again sent to Gov. Nathan Deal for signature. The legislation allows people with state permits for concealed handguns to carry on public college campuses.

The Republican governor vetoed a similar bill last year but senators involved in the last-minute negotiations say they are "confident" that the bill will get signed into law this time.

Deal's office didn't immediately return requests for comment.

Under the bill, guns would still be banned from dormitories, fraternity and sorority houses, and buildings used for athletic events.

Additionally, offices where student disciplinary hearings are held, on-campus childcare centers and areas where high school students attend college classes would be excluded.

Deal was concerned about both of those issues in last year's bill.

Undocumented immigrant database

HB 452 requires the GBI to publicly post and share information from the Department of Homeland Security on undocumented immigrants in a database. This will likely generate much in the way of debate, in the wake of additional language added to the bill by the state Senate relating to domestic terrorism as defined in SB 1. SB 1 was defeated in a House vote Wednesday night.

New rules on lottery proceeds

SB 5 would require that Georgia Lottery proceeds each year send as much money as possible to the state Department of Education without jeopardizing ticket sales.

911: Can you find me?

SB 222 would create the Local Government 9-1-1 Authority, geared toward eliminating jurisdictional problems between 911 agencies.

11ALIVE INVESTIGATION | Lost on the Line: 2 years after tragic 911 death, what's changed?

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

© 2017 WXIA-TV