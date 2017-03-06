LIVE VIDEO | Giraffe birth at NY zoo

April, a giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursvile, N.Y., is giving birth to her fourth calf.

(Watch the live stream above or click here)

According to Giraffe Conservation Foundation, the average gestation period for a giraffe is about 15 months. Giraffes give birth standing up, so a newborn calf falls about 5 or 6 feet to the ground. A newborn will stand and run within a hour of birth, according to the GCF website.

VIDEO: April the Giraffe gets a visitor while on baby watch

April is 15 years old and the calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be about 6' tall at birth.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature places the future of the species in its "least concern" category. The giraffe, which lives in arid and dry-savanna zones of sub-Saharan Africa, have seen its range shrink because of increasing human populations in West Africa, according to the IUCN website.

Photos | What you've missed from #GiraffeWatch

Browser does not support iframes.

More cute animals:

PHOTOS | Meet Arizona, the newest Budweiser Clydesdale

PHOTOS | Cute baby animals



PHOTOS | Zoo babies and moms

% INLINE %

(© 2017 WTLV)