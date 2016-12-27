Obama pens letter to 8-year-old for her autism awareness campaign

A determined little girl from Bremerton and her campaign for autism awareness recently caught the attention of President Barack Obama.

We first met Jasmine Miller back in April, when she convinced more than a hundred people in Bremerton to take part in World Autism Awareness Day by wearing blue.

The 8-year-old did it in honor of kids with autism, kids like her big brother Samuel, who can't speak for himself. But Jasmine didn't stop there.

"I thought if I could write a letter to President Obama, he could help me," said Jasmine of her latest effort to raise awareness about autism.

She wanted to see if the President could require all calendars be printed with a reminder on April 2, letting people know it is a day dedicated to autism awareness.

"I'm behind her 100 percent; me and my husband, we support whatever she wants to do," said Jasmine's proud mother, Rosabelle Miller.

Rosabelle helped her daughter craft the letter to President Barack Obama a few months ago, but she didn't expect the White House actually to respond.

The package arrived just before Christmas.

"I told my mom, hurry, hurry! Let's open this thing! I was so happy," said Jasmine.

The president couldn't promise an immediate change to the calendar, but he did include photos of the first family and a proclamation about autism awareness, as well as a signed letter thanking Jasmine for her passion, and for reaching out on behalf of her brother.

"Dear Jasmine, thank you for writing," Jasmine read aloud as she showed KING 5 the letter. "Keep dreaming big and working hard."

Jasmine was born the same month that President Obama took office eight years ago. She says it's extra special to get a letter from him, right as his time in the White House comes to an end.

