Dinosaurs express their love in engagement photo shoot

Mr. and Mrs. T Rex are very excited about their recent engagement. (Photo: Greg Basel & Maria Adams Photography, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Local dinosaurs, Mr. and Mrs. T Rex, had a blast at their engagement photo shoot in the snow.

According to their online photo gallery, the pair often gets into T Rex fights, but most of the time they just love being with each other.

The photos were taken by Greg Basel & Maria Adams Photography in Liberty Lake. The pair came up with the idea and roped their family members into the silly shoot.

“We are excited for everyone to experience the T-Rex love!” said Basel.

Check out more of their engagement photos here.





