Family says mirror that killed child at Payless Shoes held up by 'one screw'

RIVERDALE, Ga. -- Riverdale police continue to investigate the tragic death of a 2-year-old girl inside a Payless ShoeSource store.

It happened Friday night at a store off of Highway 85. That's when, according to police, a mounted mirror fell on the small child killing her.

But could this tragedy have been avoided? That's a question Riverdale police are trying to answer. For now, they're calling it an accident. But their investigation will eventually give us an official answer.

The story is still closed as of Monday night and someone who answered the phone there said he's not sure when it will reopen. 11Alive has also learned that the body of the 2-year-old victim, Ifrah Siddique, will be returned to her family after a Georgia Bureau of Investigation autopsy.

"We are all still in a pretty big state of shock," Aqib Iftkhar, Ifrah's cousin, said.

Her family spoke to 11Alive outside the store over the weekend. They, too, want answers. The family pointed out the mirror responsible for Ifrah's death and that you can see where it was in the store.

Police said it hit her in the head and she later died at the hospital.

"It was not secured at all," Iftkhar said. "I think there was one screw that was put in."

Police will not yet say if the mirror was somehow secured to a shelf or a wall. That is still part of the investigation. Latisha Culpatrick works next door and said she saw Ifrah on the ground and called 911.

"I'm just trying to figure out how could that happen in the store," Iftkhar said. "I don't know if it wasn't secure."

11Alive has contacted the corporate office for Payless once again but has not gotten another response. In their latest statement from Saturday, the company said it is devastated by what happened and is working with authorities to understand what happened.

11Alive has also contacted the GBI for more information on the cause of death and is still awaiting a response.

