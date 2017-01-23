Teen pilot breaks age and gender barriers

Genesis Middlebos is breaking age and gender barriers by achieving her goal of being a pilot at just 15 years old. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A local teen is breaking both age and gender barriers by taking to the air.

“It was kind of a surprising thing for the entire family,” said Middlebos.

Genesis Middlebos is a sophomore in high school and is already a licensed pilot.

Middlebos is a student of the Washington Virtual Academy, an online program that tailors its curriculum to the future career of its students. At just 15 years old, the teen is already on her way to achieving her goal of becoming a military pilot.

“When you’re up in the air and you see the miles and miles pouring out before you, of all the cities and all the places that you know, you realize that you truly have the world at your fingertips. It’s absolutely the most beautiful feeling,” said Middlebos.

Middlebos currently flies non-powered aircrafts or gliders, but is a student for powered aircrafts. She is learning everything about aviation and flying as a Cadet with the Civil Air Patrol.

While it is a feat in itself to be flying planes as a teen, Middlebos is breaking even bigger barriers; gender barriers. Out of 600,000 active airmen, Middlebos is one of 40,000 licensed female pilots.

Middlebos wants to use her experience to inspire other young women.

“I would love just for younger women and girls like me to know that you can. Being ‘That female pilot,’ as I’ve been called, the one the people recognize, it’s an opportunity for me to inspire feelings in the younger generation that it doesn’t have to be six percent females. If you want to fly, you can do it, too,” said Middlebos.

For Middlebos, the only way to go is up.

“That’s my goal. Simply to give back to my nation and my community and enjoy the ride along the way,” said Middleboss.

The teen said she ultimately wants to work for NASA. She is also currently working to be promoted from Captain to Major.

