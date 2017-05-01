A Georgia toddler became a viral sensation almost overnight this month for his spot-on recreation of one of the most iconic comedies of the 1990s - one that ran way before he was born.

On April 15, Georgia-based photographer Neshaszda Wright posted a Facebook video of her son Princeton Wright as - you guessed it - The Fresh Prince! On Thursday, that video made its way to YouTube where it's already got 739 views. That's on top of more than 29,000 shares and more than 6,000 comments on Facebook.

The video shows young Princeton reenacting some of your favorite scenes from the intro of the show Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which ran from 1990 to 1996 staring Will Smith.

Belated happy birthday Princeton!

