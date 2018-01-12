A Houston County school bus got into an accident in Macon on Friday morning.

There were two students on the bus and there were no injuries, according to Beth McLaughlin with the Houston County Board of Education.

She says the bus was transporting students for educational services, which they receive in Bibb County.

The accident took place at the intersection of Gray Highway and Second Street, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

The release says Debra Sanders, 53, of Warner Robins was driving a 2003 Bluebird school bus, which is owned by the Houston County Board of Education.

Sanders was crossing Gray Highway coming from Clinton Road when a red 2016 Hyundai Veloster crashed into the passenger side of the bus near the back tire.

The driver of the Hyundai fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information about this accident is urged to contact BSO at (478) 751-7500..

