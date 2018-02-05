1 dead as freight train smashes into truck on Georgia tracks

Police lights generic, file photo.

HAHIRA, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a truck driver is dead after a freight train smashed into a dump truck on its tracks in rural Georgia.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the deadly collision Monday in Hahira, located about 140 miles (225 kilometers) south of Macon.

The State Patrol said in a news release the dump truck owned by C&S Rail Construction failed to yield to an oncoming Norfolk Southern train when the truck drove onto the tracks. The locomotive slammed into the side of the truck, ejecting the driver.

The State Patrol said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Dexter Brown of Barnwell, South Carolina.





