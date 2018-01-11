WMAZ
1 of 2 winning Fantasy 5 lottery tickets sold in Macon

WMAZ 3:02 PM. EST January 11, 2018

One of two winning Fantasy 5 lottery tickets was sold in Macon at the A.M. P.M. located at 2904 Shurling Drive. 

The other winning ticket was sold in Douglasville, Georgia, according to a Georgia Lottery news release. 

The two prize winners will split $667,346. So each winner won $333,673. 

The Douglasville ticket was sold at the One Stop Shop located at 7306 Bankhead Highway.

Neither of the winners have come forward to claim their prize. 

Fantasy 5 winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes. 

