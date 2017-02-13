10 Most Romantic Places in Central Ga.

Lake Sinclair sunset by Darlene Davis Miller

We asked, and you answered. We narrowed down your responses to create a concise list of the most romantic places in central Georgia. Here they are in alphabetical order:

1. Amerson River Park in Macon: The river park tucked away off North Pierce Drive is a real gem in Macon with a giant playground, miles of trails and stone pavilions for a picnic.

2. Auchumpkee Creek Bridge in Thomaston: The bridge has been restored twice in its 120 years. Though it is not open to traffic, it is a peaceful place to spend an afternoon.

3. Blackbird Coffee in Milledgeville: Nothing says love more than coffee breath...okay, just kidding, but Blackbird Coffee offers a variety of food and coffee to students and locals alike.

4. Lake Blackshear in Cordele: The lake is in the middle of Georgia Veterans State Park. There's a perfect amount of adventure for the whole family with boating, biking, fishing, and golfing.

5. Lockerly Arboretum in Milledgeville: Why buy your significant other flowers when you could see hundreds at the arboretum while being serenaded by dozens of birds?

6. Massee Lane Gardens in Fort Valley: The Georgia Camellia Trail was opened just over a week ago and showcases the American Camellia Society's prized possessions.

7. Miller Lake in Jones County: Blink and you'll miss the sign that shows drivers how to get to Miller Lake. The 17-acre lake is a good spot for picnicking, weddings, and hosting the Annual Fishing Rodeo.

8. Ocmulgee National Monument in Macon: The monument's miles of trails provides a sweaty couple's workout and a breathtaking view of downtown Macon from the ceremonial mound as a reward.

9. Sunset fields in Milledgeville: There's a lot of fields in Milledgeville where you can watch the sun set, but viewers suggested Georgia College's soccer fields. A look at Instagram verifies these claims.

10. Washington Park in downtown Macon: When the park isn't full of people watching the Magnolia Soap Box Derby, Washington Park is a quiet place to read or enjoy a picnic to the sounds of water trickling out of the fountain.

