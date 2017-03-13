10-year-old stops in Perry during cross-country walk for diabetes awareness

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

One 10-year-old is walking thousands of miles to help bring more attention to diabetes.

Noah Barnes was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 16 months old.

He is hoping doctors will soon find a cure for diabetes, but until then, he is walking across the country to support that mission.

Noah started his trek in Key West with his father and is headed to Washington State. Monday's journey brought him to Perry.

"Like anyone can get diabetes. It's like a lottery ticket, and I want a cure because I don't want anyone else in the future to go through the pain that I did," said Noah.

Noah so far has completed 800 miles, or 20 percent of the trip.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV