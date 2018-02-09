WMAZ
$1000 award offered for the arrest of Crisp County man wanted for 11 charges

The Crisp County Sheriff's is looking for a man they say is wanted for eleven charges. 

Malcolm Jamal Mobley, 18, is considered armed and dangerous, according to a Crisp County Sheriff's Office news release. 

The Sheriff's Office says there is a $1000 award being offered for his arrest. 

We have contacted the Sheriff's Office for a description of the eleven charges Mobley is wanted for and will update this story as we get more information.  

