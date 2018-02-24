Keep Warner Robins Beautiful invited folks to celebrate Arbor Day by planting a tree on Saturday.

The organization is giving away 1000 redwood and dogwood seedlings for free.

Grabbing people as they come in and out of a Kroger in Warner Robins, the trees were going fast at Saturday's event, especially with the help of some kids in the community.

Vice Chairman Sandra Bracey says their goal is to educate people and make Warner Robins a greener.. healthier and more beautiful community to live in.

"A lot of times the trees die down and they're gone. There's just an empty spot so now we have lots of fresh seedlings to plant for brand new trees," she says.

Bracey says the organization has been doing this event for 30 years.

