105-year-old Sandersville woman alive during 28 inaugurations

Audrey Archer of Sandersville celebrated her 105th birthday Thursday.

Aundrey Archer has been around for quite a few presidential inaugurations.

The Sandersville resident has been alive as 19 presidents were inaugurated including the swearing-in of President Donald Trump on Friday. Counting the presidents who served multiple terms, that's 28 inaugurations in her lift time.





The president when Archer was born was Williams Howard Taft who served from 1909 to 1913.

As Trump was being sworn-in, she recalled some past presidents.

"Some was good and some wasn't too good," she said.

Here's the list of those president:

Woodrow Wilson, Warren G. Harding, Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

While black Americans were given the right to vote in 1870 with the 15th Amendment to the United States Constitution, the South unfairly limited voting by enforcing literacy tests, poll taxes and other obstacles.

"I remember we had to go to the courthouse and they would ask us a lot of questions," Archer recalled. "I don't remember the questions."

She didn't get to cast her first ballot until 1965 voting for Lyndon B. Johnson.

As for her feelings about Trump: "I ain't got much faith in him," she said. "He didn't suit me when he was running, but I don't know how he's going to be. ... He may turn out better than you think."

