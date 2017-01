11 dead, 23 injured after severe weather strikes south Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) - State emergency management officials say 11 people are dead and 23 are injured after severe weather struck southwest Georgia.

Catherine Howden of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency said Sunday morning that the deaths occurred in Cook, Brooks and Berrien counties.

She said the deaths were related to severe weather but could not specify whether tornadoes were the cause. Tornado warnings had been issued for parts of Georgia overnight.

State officials say 11 are dead, 23 injured after severe weather hits southern Georgia overnight. https://t.co/Wgs5ARAb2O — The Associated Press (@AP) January 22, 2017

Local officials are still assessing the area. No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.