11-year-old amputee golfer is battling cancer

The 24th annual Georgia State Amputee Golf Tournament teed off Saturday, and 33 amputees are wedging their way up the leaderboard to victory.

Nicole Butler met up with an 11-year-old competitor to talk about his drive that keeps him looking forward.

11-year-old Collin Morgan is the youngest golfer competing out on the green.





You would never know at first glance that he is an amputee.

Collin says he lost is leg a little over a year ago to a rare form of cancer called Epithelioid Sarcoma, which causes damage to lymph nodes and soft tissue.

"Losing a leg is nothing to get down about. It's easy to recover from," Collin says.

He says you just need to focus more on the positive and less on the handicap.

"I didn't have any physical therapy. They just told me to get out of bed and I was out of the hospital in a week," Collin says.





And within just three days, he was back on the driving range.

His father says his son's ambition is nothing new. Recently, Collin had to undergo chemotherapy, and even though he feels fatigued, he wanted to play through it.

"He just has a passion and drive to not let his handicap get him down, and he keeps pushing through and working. He's not going to let it slow him down or stop him," his father, Paul Morgan says.

Collin says this tournament has really opened up his eyes.





"It's good to know there are other people out there that have the same kind of thing that you do," he says.

And he says he doesn't want anyone to feel bad for his condition because, "Well, amputees, they can do everything everyone else can," Collin says.

Instead, he hopes to inspire others to get out and take a swing that their dreams.





Collin says he is looking forward to his future in golf and will never stop fighting.

Collin's father says that chemotherapy hasn't been slowing down the cancer, so on Monday, Collin will start chemo and radiation therapy.

They ask the community for prayers for their son.

