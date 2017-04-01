Georgia College Miracle puts on its dancing shoes for annual dance marathon

People at Georgia College danced for hours Saturday at the Georgia College Miracle's Dance Marathon.

The marathon started at noon and ends at midnight.

Morriah Mackey says this is her first time going, but she felt compelled to do it.

“I know a few kids back home who are really close to my heart who needed support during the time that they were going through treatment, and I just think it's incredible that we get to raise money for such a good cause,” said Mackey.

According to Mathew Hood, the director of alumni relations for Georgia College Miracle, proceeds will help build a brand new children’s hospital at Navicent Health.

Janae Innis, director of morale, says their goal is to reach $175,000.

“We're standing for kids who can't be kids who are stuck in hospital rooms. The kids who can't be kids,” said Innis.





So for 12 hours, hundreds will two-step, shake a leg, and cut a rug on the dancefloor.

Mary Helen Higgs was once a Miracle child and she says she's went for personal reasons.

“I was diagnosed to with Hirschsprung's disease at three-days-old, and so what that means is that part of my intestinal track was dead tissue and so it didn't work the way it was supposed to,” said Higgs.

Higgs says it was the miracle hospital that helped her, and now she wants to pay it forward. She raised $300.

“You can complain about your problems or dance about your problems,” said Higgs. “I think you should dance instead.”

They will find out at midnight if they hit their target goal.

