'13 Reasons Why Not' series highlights students' heartbreaking stories

A new campaign based on a popular TV series is aimed at helping students deal with difficult situations.

One Houston County student is trying to provide a message of hope for young people.

“She also has that caring touch that my mom had as well,” said Amiya Holder about her coach Rebecca White.

Holder’s mother passed away her sophomore year of high school after battling cancer for four years. She said that it was a really dark time for her, but White was there when she didn’t know who she could talk to.

The day that her mother passed away, Holder told her coaches that she wanted to play. “I had just got done crying, but I was thinking, 'Mom wouldn’t want me to miss a game, she'd want me to go out there and shine.' I remember sitting on the bench and coach putting me in and it just felt very special to me,” said Holder.

Holder says White made the time that she was grieving easier. She started looking at her like a mother figure, and the feeling was mutual. “People ask me how many kids I have, I tell them I have over 30 because I see each one of my kids and my athletes as my own. Some of them don’t have parents and I try to step into that role,” said White.

Amiya shared her story on Houston County's "13 Reasons Why Not" series, which is based on the popular Netflix show, "13 Reasons Why," that features a teen’s suicide.

Holder says she hopes that hearing her story will help students to know it's OK to be emotional, but that doesn’t mean you should take your life.

The series features a theme of "Hope in Dark Places." The Houston County School Board says the next video, “Bad Stuff is Not Permanent,” told by Northside High School student Jacob Lifsey, will be released on February 12th.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV