13WMAZ meteorologist puts the smack down on beloved groundhound Phil

Lee vs. Phil

13WMAZ Meteorologist Matt Daniel clearly has a bone to pick with beloved groundhog Punxsutawney Phil.

Soon after Phil emerged from his hole Thursday morning making his 130-something prediction declaring winter for six more weeks, Matt took to Facebook deriding the furry woodchuck.

He said, "Phil is not a meteorologist. Phil has never been in school. Phil cannot speak English. Phil is a rodent. Phil predicted 6 more weeks of winter. Phil should quit his daytime job. Go home Phil."

Ouch!

Matt didn't care much about what was going on in Punxsutawney, Pa., however he did give props to another groundhog from Georgia.

Matt continued his taunting of Phil: "General Beauregard Lee did not see his shadow in GA. Early spring. Lee is embarrassing you Phil."

He did pull some stats to back up those claims.

Matt says Lee's 60 percent predictions of early spring from over the past three decades is far better than Phil's 50 percent accuracy from 2007 to 2016.

Phil's been at this since 1887 and Matt says his accuracy since that period is an abysmal 30 percent.

RELATED: Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter

(© 2017 WMAZ)