13WMAZ needs you on Make a Difference Day

13WMAZ invites you to join us Saturday, October 28 for Make A Difference Day.

We’re partnering with United Way of Central Georgia and the Better Business Bureau of Central Georgia for a multipurpose community service project at locations in Macon and Warner Robins.

At this event, you will be able to throw away sensitive papers, old computers and prescription drugs safely—at no cost. You can also donate a book or sports equipment to help children in our community, or you can donate canned goods and toiletries for local veterans in need.

More details about the event are below.

Date: Saturday, October 28

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Locations:

Macon – Parking Lot of William S. Hutchings Career Center - 2011 Riverside Drive

Warner Robins – Parking Lot of VECTR Center - 1001 Armed Forces Boulevard

Free Services (protect your identity, protect your family):

• Safe disposal of personal computers courtesy of Quality Computers.

• Shredding of sensitive personal documents courtesy of The Better Business Bureau of Central Georgia (Macon Location Only). Documents will be accepted until the shredding truck reaches capacity.

• Safe disposal of old, unwanted prescription drugs courtesy of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (Macon Location Only).

Acceptance of Donations (your generosity can make a difference for others in our community)

• New or gently used children’s books to support Read United.

• New or used sports equipment to support the Macon RBI program.

• Non-perishable food items and toiletries to support homeless veterans and military families in need.

We hope you will join us and be a part of Make A Difference Day.

Make A Difference Day is one of the largest annual single-days of service nationwide. For one day volunteers from across the country unite with a common mission: to improve the lives of others through a wide range of community-driven service projects.

The TEGNA Foundation, supported by TEGNA Inc., the parent company of 13WMAZ, will contribute $185,000 in community grants for Make A Difference Day projects across the country. Make A Difference Day is made possible by the employees of TEGNA with support from the Arby’s Foundation and longtime partner Points of Light. Make A Difference Day began in 1992 and has since helped millions of Americans.

If you are interested in volunteering at the event in Macon or Warner Robins, please visit the volunteer page on United Way of Central Georgia’s website.