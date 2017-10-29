WMAZ
Close
Weather Alert 24 weather alerts
Close

13WMAZ POLL: How much coffee do you drink?

Is there such a thing as too much coffee?

WMAZ 12:48 PM. EDT October 29, 2017

What are your coffee drinking habits? Take our poll and watch 13WMAZ Eyewitness Mornin' on Friday for a special report for java drinkers!

 

 

© 2017 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories