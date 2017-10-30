Close 13WMAZ POLL: How much sleep do you typically get? A good night's sleep is better than a 50% pay raise, according to new research. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more. WMAZ 3:37 PM. EDT October 30, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST What are your sleeping habits? Take our poll and watch 13WMAZ Eyewitness Mornin' on Wednesday for a report on sleep and how it relates to your health.How much sleep do you typically get? © 2017 WMAZ-TV WMAZ 13WMAZ POLL: How much coffee do you drink? CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Chief: Argument over Bible, forgiveness leads to… Oct 30, 2017, 12:41 p.m. Woman charged in boyfriend's stabbing death in Dublin Oct 30, 2017, 12:58 p.m. Two dead, two arrested after unrelated weekend… Oct 30, 2017, 10:13 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs