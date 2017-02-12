13WMAZ sweepstakes winners take on the Grammys

13WMAZ sweepstakes winners attend the Grammy Awards show.

If you were watching the Grammys on Sunday, you may have seen some familiar faces in the crowd.

13WMAZ sent two lucky Central Georgians all the way to Los Angeles to see the show.

Our Madison Cavalchire followed our sweepstakes winners -- Brittani and Brandon Curtis -- on social media along the way.

"I was in shock," Brittani Curtis said. "It was shocking to say the least."

It's been less than two weeks since Brittany and Brandon Curtis got the news.

"First concert ever and it's the Grammy Awards of all things," Brandon Curtis said.

13WMAZ sent them all the way from Warner Robins to Los Angeles for the Grammys. It would be a trip of firsts for the couple -- as it was also their first time on a plane. They arrived in the City of Angels on Saturday.

"We just went down, had fun at the L.A. Live," Brandon said. "There's so much stuff to do out here."

The couple explored the city, ate good grub, and checked out the Grammy Museum. Of course they went to the Grammys -- but after the show -- they even got to attend the official after party.

"I've been telling her the whole time, I want this to be your moment for you," Brandon said. "I want you to feel like the most beautiful girl in the room because you are in my opinion."

Yes -- getting to see their favorite artists Adele and Metallica was cool and all -- but for Brandon, getting to watch his wife get all dressed up and pampered for the show was priceless.

The two never went on a honeymoon, and they say this trip was their second chance.

Come Monday, they'll be back in Central Georgia, but memories of their night at the Grammys will still be singing in their heads.

They had a blast -- but Brittani and Brandon say -- they're ready to see their four-year-old son Peyton when they get home Monday.

Peyton also got a chance to see his own Grammy -- he stayed at his grandmother's house while his parents were away.

(© 2017 WMAZ)