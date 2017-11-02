WMAZ
Close

13WMAZ takes to the sky with DRONE 13

13WMAZ has rolled out its latest piece of equipment to give Central Georgia a birds-eye view of this beautiful place we call home.

WMAZ 12:49 PM. EDT November 02, 2017

Introducing DRONE 13!!!
We have rolled out our latest piece of equipment to give Central Georgia a birds-eye view of this beautiful place we call home.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories