Close 13WMAZ takes to the sky with DRONE 13 13WMAZ has rolled out its latest piece of equipment to give Central Georgia a birds-eye view of this beautiful place we call home. WMAZ 12:49 PM. EDT November 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Introducing DRONE 13!!! We have rolled out our latest piece of equipment to give Central Georgia a birds-eye view of this beautiful place we call home. © 2017 WMAZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Verify: Is the government planning a nationwide blackout? Nov. 1, 2017, 11:15 p.m. 13WMAZ takes to the sky with DRONE 13 Nov. 2, 2017, 12:44 p.m. Arrest made in homicide of Macon 16 year old,… Nov. 2, 2017, 9:23 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs