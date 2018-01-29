14 displaced after fire at Macon apartment complex

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Fire crews are battling an apartment fire at Riverbend Apartments located at 3645 Mercer University Drive in Macon.

According to Fire Chief Marvin Riggins, it happened just before 10 p.m. Monday night. Riggins says one building and six units suffered heavy fire damage.

Macon-Bibb Fire Battalion Chief Todd Alligood says around 14 people total are currently displaced. The Red Cross is on the way to help them.

No one was taken to the hospital, and there are no significant injuries

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Alligood says it might have been a stove fire.

