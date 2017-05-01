18-year-old charged in Macon hit-and-run

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

MACON - A Central Georgia teen now faces charges in a Macon hit-and-run.

According to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb Sheriff's Office, the wreck happened Monday around 12 p.m. near Vineville Avenue. Sgt. Howard says 18-year-old Alexis Horn was driving a 2007 Ford and caused the wreck with the vehicle 31-year old Brooke Rice was driving. Rice was traveling east on Vineville Avenue.

Witnesses say Horn left the scene and kept driving, even after Horn’s car crashed into a rock wall. The car that Horn was driving was spotted later in the day and that's when she was arrested. The teen was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a license, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Rice was transported to the Medical Center Navicent Health for treatment. There’s no update on her current condition.

