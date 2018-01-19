18-year-old woman injured in south Macon shooting Friday morning

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

A woman is injured after a shooting in south Macon on Friday.

The incident happened around 8:52 a.m. near the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Chatham Street, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

According to witness statements, a man and a woman were arguing outside of a black Dodge Stratus.

During the argument, the man pulled a gun and shot the woman.

Malikah Harris, 18, of Macon was wounded in the left leg.

The man fled the scene toward Houston Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-CRIME.

