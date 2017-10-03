19-year-old shot in vacant home in west Macon

Crime

Someone shot a 19-year-old near a vacant home in west Macon Tuesday.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they found the victim, Marquice Patrick, at a home on Villa Crest Avenue just before 1 p.m.

Deputies say they were met by a man who was helping the victim. The release says another man told them he heard someone yelling for help and found Patrick in the home with a single gunshot wound.

He's listed in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

There is no information available right now about a suspect.

Anyone with any information about the shooting can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV