2 dead after accident involving Dodge Co. garbage truck

Georgia State Patrol is investigating a double fatal accident that happened Tuesday afternoon in Dodge County.
According to Sheriff Lynn Sheffield, it happened on Highway 165, which runs from Rhine to Chauncey.
He said two people were killed, and the two vehicles involved were a county garbage truck and a tractor-trailer.
We are working to get more information on the accident.
