UPDATE: The names of the men shot and killed at a Warner Robins bar has been released.

They are Kenny Odel Hart Jr., 24, and Jabrial Odeal Adams, 26, both of Warner Robins.

Both died of gunshot wounds to the chest at at Jus One More, 4993 Russell Parkway.

CAUTION: Video shows chaotic scene inside bar after shooting



Two men are dead after a shooting at a Warner Robins pub.

Police responded to shots fired at Jus One More, 4993 Russell Parkway, at about 1 a.m. Thursday.

Officer arrived and found a 24-year-old male and a 26-year-old male with gunshot wounds to the chest. The shooting occurred inside of the bar, according to Warner Robins police spokeswoman Jennifer Parson.

The names of the victims have not been released and no arrests have been made, according to a news release from police.

Before the shots were fired, a fight broke out, Parson said.

Investigators were still on the scene Thursday morning and the shopping center where the bar is located is blocked off with crime scene tape. Several evidence markers dotted the parking lot of the shopping center.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Macon Regional Crime stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

