HINESVILLE, GA - Police responded to an anonymous tip that lead them to find two active duty soldiers, dead.

The anonymous tip prompted police to respond to a townhome at 301 Rebecca Street in Hinesville, Ga at 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

Hinesville Police Department Chief Detective Capt. Chris Reid stated on Sunday night that the deaths did not appear to be natural.

According to the Liberty County Coroner, Reginald Pierce, the bodies have been identified as 21-year-old Malika Jackson and 23-year-old Marquez Brown of Macon, Ga.

Hinesville is 15 minutes away from Fort Stewart, an Army post covering 280,000 acres. It's the largest military installation in the Eastern United States.

Kevin Larson, a Fort Stewart spokesperson, confirmed that both soldiers were assigned to Fort Stewart.

"Our condolences go out to the friends and family of the two soldiers."

The bodies of the soldiers were taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Savannah, Ga where further investigations will take place.

