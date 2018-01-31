2 injured after Houston Co. bus rear-ended

School bus sign (Photo: Thinkstock, (c) Thinkstock)

Two students were injured earlier when a car rear-ended a Houston County school bus.

According to Assistant Police Chief John Wagner, it happened around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at Elberta Road and E Imperial Circle.

Wagner says the bus was stopped for another bus picking up a child when it was rear-ended by a car.

Seven children were on the bus at the time, and EMS responded to two complaints of injury.

One child went back to school, and the other was taken to a hospital by a family member.



