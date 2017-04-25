Teen brothers identified as victims in Roswell crash involving school bus

ROSWELL, Ga. -- Two teens were killed after their car and a school bus crashed Monday afternoon.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash, which killed 18-year-old James Pratt and 14-year-old Joseph Pratt on impact. Both boys attended Lassiter High School in Marietta, Ga.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Hwy 92 and West Road.

According to Lisa Holland with the Roswell Police Department, the two fatalities were from the vehicle. No students from the bus were hurt.

According to Holland, the school bus was believed to be turning out of a neighborhood and onto West Road when the accident happened. 11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the scene which appeared to show the front end of the Pratt's car wedged under the left side of the bus.

Four students with special needs from Roswell High School were on the bus at the time. Parents came to the scene to pick up their children shortly after.

No other information was available.

