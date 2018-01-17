WMAZ
2 killed in accident on I-75 in Bibb Co.

January 17, 2018

Two people are dead after an accident Wednesday morning.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, two people died in an accident that happened on the stretch of I-75 northbound between Hartley Bridge Road and Pio Nono Avenue.

He says a 2000 Honda Civic was hit by a Mustang. Both the driver and passenger in the Civic were killed.

The names have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 13wmaz.com for updates.
 

