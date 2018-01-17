2 killed in accident on I-75 in Bibb Co.

Two people are dead after an accident Wednesday morning.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, two people died in an accident that happened on the stretch of I-75 northbound between Hartley Bridge Road and Pio Nono Avenue.

He says a 2000 Honda Civic was hit by a Mustang. Both the driver and passenger in the Civic were killed.

The names have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 13wmaz.com for updates.



