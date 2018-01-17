2 killed in accident on I-75 in Bibb Co.

Two people are dead after an accident Wednesday morning.
According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, two people died in an accident that happened on the stretch of I-75 northbound between Hartley Bridge Road and Pio Nono Avenue.
He says a 2000 Honda Civic was hit by a Mustang. Both the driver and passenger in the Civic were killed.
The names have not been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 13wmaz.com for updates.
© 2018 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs