2 Warner Robins men killed in accident on I-75 in Bibb Co.

(UPDATE 1 p.m.) The victims have been identified as Tuan Nguyen, 63, and Thanh Nguyen, 48.

Coroner Leon Jones says the two men were on their way to work at Sakura on Shurling Drive when the accident happened.

(UPDATE 11 a.m.) A news release from the Bibb Sheriff's Office offers more details into how the accident happened.

It says it happened around 9:30 a.m. about one mile north of Hartley Bridge Road on I-75N.

Witnesses told deputies a black 2000 Honda was against the guardrail on the left side of the interstate and the driver was standing outside the car in the emergency lane.

A gray 2006 Ford Mustang tried to move over to the right lane of the interstate, when it hit ice and spun out. It crossed over into the middle and left lane, and hit the guardrail. It flipped backwards into the driver of the Honda and into the Honda itself, killing both the Honda's driver and passenger.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

Two people are dead after an accident Wednesday morning.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, two people died in an accident that happened on the stretch of I-75 northbound between Hartley Bridge Road and Pio Nono Avenue.

He says a 2000 Honda Civic was hit by a Mustang. Both the driver and passenger in the Civic were killed.

The names have not been released at this time.

