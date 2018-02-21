2,000-acre solar plant in Twiggs Co. will be largest in southeast

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) (Photo: MARK LENNIHAN AP)

Twiggs County will be the site of the largest solar plant in the southeast once construction is completed in late 2019.

A release from First Solar announced the development and construction of the plant on Wednesday.

It says the project is currently in an advanced development stage and construction will begin in late 2018.

Construction is expected to take around a year to complete.

The site will be on 2,000 acres of land near Warner Robins and First Solar says it will be the largest infrastructure project in Twiggs County.

It’s expected to generate around 350-400 jobs during construction.



© 2018 WMAZ-TV