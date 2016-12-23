WMAZ
Top 10 Facebook post from Team 13WMAZ in 2016

December 23, 2016

Creepy satellite image of Hurricane Matthew

 

High school student with Down syndrome surprised with UGA acceptance letter 

 

Man dressed like Jesus treks through central Ga.

 

Bibb County Superior Court Judge Verda Colvin goes in on some wayward teens

 

WWII vet turns 110

 

Fallen Eastman officer to be buried next to daughter

 

Macon native goes viral singing The National Anthem in the Lincoln Memorial

 

Robins AFB battered by tornado

 

Statesboro pays respects to fallen airman

 

Military father surprises kids for Christmas


