2017 'State of the Base' to be held today

Robins Air Force Base (Photo: 13WMAZ)

On Tuesday, the Robins Regional Chamber will host the 2017 “State of the Base” event at the Museum of Aviation.

Robins Air Force Base leaders will be at the Century of Flight Hangar to answer questions and give an update on the state of Robins.

This year’s panel includes Major General Derek Rydholm, Brigadier General John Kubinec, Colonel Mark Weber, Colonel Timothy Brester, Mr. Tom Fischer, and Colonel Jeff King.

The luncheon starts at 11:30a.m. and WMAZ will stream the panel live on 13wmaz.com

