21 animals rescued from Warner Robins home

A young couple was evicted from their Warner Robins home last week and they left behind more than just a house.

Warner Robins Animal Control rescued seventeen cats and four dogs from 125 Little John Lane on Monday.

With all those animals under one roof, things got messy.

Mary Jo Orta, a neighbor, said "depending on where the wind was coming from, [my neighbor] could not sit outside because the stench was that bad from the cat urine and feces."

Neighbors say they saw officers using bleach on their boots after leaving the home.

Orta added that she's frustrated things got so out of hand.

"It's very heartbreaking. I grew very attached to one of the little dogs that kept getting out, and my heart broke for them because I knew they were not being taken care of properly.

The animals were sent to animal control just a few days after they had to euthanize 61 animals.

In a statement, Warner Robins police said animal control took in nearly 2,500 animals last year.

They keep animals at least a week and try to get them rescued, adopted, or returned to their proper home, but to make room at the shelter, they need to euthanize pets almost every week.

On Monday, Warner Robins said they had 87 dogs and cats at the shelter available for adoption. That was before the group from Little John Road arrived.

To help them find a home, you can call Warner Robins Animal Control at 478-929-7290.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV