21st Annual Anita Ponder and Friends Holiday Feast held in Macon on Christmas

Terminal Station in Macon

Christmas Day at Macon's Terminal Station was the 21st Annual Anita Ponder and friends Holiday feast.

Ponder and about 250 volunteers expected to feed more than 1,600 people on Christmas.

They also provided haircuts, toys, and clothes for families and people in need.

Volunteers delivered 650 meals in the morning and came back to feed the rest of the people at Terminal Station.

Ponder says her annual Holiday Feast means a lot to her.

“This is, for me, my gift. My gift is seeing how happy all these volunteers are to give, how I go through there and I could walk through there and I'm going to get a million hugs. You know, those hugs are gifts, thank you for doing this and thank you- and I'm thinking, 'What are they thanking me for?' A plate of food? You know, it can't get any better than that,” Ponder explained.

And for people like Howard Brooks, they can’t thank the volunteers enough.

“I think that means a lot to me, people give up their time with their families, for these families that come in here and have very little. I think that's awesome,” Brooks said.

Brooks has been coming to the Holiday Feast the past few years.

All the food, gifts, and clothes given away this year were donated or purchased with donated funds. They also were able to raffle away 17 bicycles to children at the event