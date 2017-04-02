21st Century Partnership executive director resigns

Dan Penny

The executive director of the 21st Century Partnership in Warner Robins has resigned.

Dan Penny confirmed his resignation Sunday morning to our reporter Jacob Reynolds saying it was his own decision.

He could not give more information beyond that, but he said a press release on Wednesday would explain further.

We reached out to chairman Rob Brooks and deputy director Hillary Strickland for comment, but they have not replied to our messages.

Penny began leading the organization in late July 2016 after the position had been vacant for nearly as long as he served as executive director.

Penny had most recently appeared at the Partnership's quarterly meeting in mid-March and highlighted the Base's maintenance performance.

In December 2016, Warner Robins and Partnership leaders said they were happy they were going into 2017 with steady leadership.

Penny was in the Air Force for 28 years before retiring as a colonel.

In July 2016, Penny said his first goal as executive director was defending against any potential base closings, otherwise known as BRAC.

The 21st Century Partnership is a non-profit organization that helps connect RAFB with the surrounding communities.

The organization works as a buffer between the two, making sure both are aware of the other’s needs and concerns.

21st Century Partnership officials also accompany RAFB and Warner Robins delegations to Washington, D.C.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV