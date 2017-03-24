21st Century Partnership offering 5 new scholarships for high school seniors in 2018

21st Century Partnership Office

The 21st Century Partnership is creating a new scholarship program for high schoolers right here in Central Georgia.

Patrick Morris has been working at Robins Air Force Base as an engineer for just about 9 months.

The Central Georgia native said hiring local has its perks.

“A student that has stayed in Macon or Warner Robins or Middle Georgia his whole life, his or her whole life, they have a tendency to stay once they get hired versus somebody from out of state who may one day five or six years down the road decide they want to move back home,” Morris said.

Fostering homegrown talent for Robins Air Force Base is one reason the 21st Century Partnership is creating the new Foundation College Scholarship.

The 5, $1,000 awards will go to graduating seniors from public and private schools in 11 central Georgia counties. The counties eligible are Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, Pulaski, Putnam, Twiggs, and Wilkinson Counties.

Applicants must also be accepted to, and planning to attend, a Central Georgia college, university, or technical college.

Morris said the scholarship would've helped him at Mercer after he graduated from Rutland High School.

“As you can imagine, going to Mercer or any engineering school in general is expensive. We have the HOPE program and schools have scholarship programs that they offer, but any little bit helps cause you have tuition, you have housing, you have books, you have meal plans, it adds up,” Morris said.

The scholarships will be aimed at students going after S.T.E.M.-related degrees.

Eric Payne with Houston County schools said that's one reason they encourage S.T.E.M. education at their schools.

“We want to create a viable workforce for the industries in our area and create our own homegrown workers if you will,” Payne said.

There are two S.T.E.M.-certified elementary schools in Houston County. Payne says that's roughly 13-hundred students.

The high school graduating class of 2018 will be the first students who can apply for the scholarships.

Applicants can send in applications online through the Partnership’s website or mail them.

The mailing address is:

21st Century Partnership

804 Park Drive

Warner Robins, GA 31088

All applications are due February 27, 2018. Winners will be chosen in May.

The Partnership is also looking for sponsors for the scholarships. Deputy Director Hillary Strickland said they could use help from businesses through financial contributions or in 2018 with the applications and essays. Strickland said they were willing to name scholarships after businesses that donate all $1,000 or more.

